IDF Drops Leaflets Warning Syrian Army Over Golan Heights

February 23, 2022 3:45 pm
avatar by i24 News

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – The Israeli army dropped leaflets in southern Syria on Wednesday, warning Syrian soldiers not to cooperate with Hezbollah, hours after carrying out strikes on an observation post and a “financial building” near the border town of Quneitra.

The leaflets, written in Arabic and addressed to “soldiers of the Syrian [Arab] army,” resemble similar leaflets dropped in Syria in the past.

They feature the silhouette of an eagle, the symbol of the 210th “Bashan” division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), responsible for defending the border between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights.

In the pamphlet, the Israeli military appears to take responsibility for Tuesday night’s strikes, contrary to its habit of not publicly acknowledging its raids in Syria.

“To the leaders and members of the Syrian army, we have warned you and continue to warn you, we will not stop as long as your cooperation with Hezbollah continues,” the leaflet read.

The leaflet also directly names the Hezbollah official who Israel says facilitates relations between the Iranian-backed terror group and the Syrian army: Jawad Hasham, the son of Hajj Hasham, who heads Hezbollah’s operations along the Syrian border.

The leaflet states that Syrian soldiers “repeatedly” allowed Jawad Hashem “to enter the Syrian army’s infrastructure, including the finance building and the Rwihinah base,” where the strikes took place.

“Those who cooperate with Hezbollah are targets,” the document warns.

