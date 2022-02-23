Wednesday, February 23rd | 23 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia Within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border

String of Hate Incidents at Massachusetts College Continues With Latest Swastika Vandalism

As Security Council Debates Middle East While Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, Israeli Envoy to UN Questions Its Priorities

UK Art Gallery Director Asked to Step Down After Controversy Over Exhibit With Anti-Israel Claims

IDF Drops Leaflets Warning Syrian Army Over Golan Heights

Israel Backs Ukraine’s ‘Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty,’ Avoids Stance on Russia

Israeli Defense Chief Warns Hezbollah Over Drone Incursions: ‘The Bill Will Be Submitted With High Interest’

Technion Professor to Receive Israel Prize for Innovative Cancer Therapy Using Electric Fields

Ukraine Declares State of Emergency, Summons Citizens Home From Russia

UK Parliament Strikes Legal Blow Against BDS Campaign Targeting Israel

February 23, 2022 6:07 pm
0

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia Within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A satellite image shows a military convoy moving south, in Golovchino, Russia February 23, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private US company said.

The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Most of the troops and equipment were positioned in smaller unit-sized formations on farm land and along tree lines, Maxar said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US company’s images had shown a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border.

Related coverage

February 23, 2022 5:14 pm
0

String of Hate Incidents at Massachusetts College Continues With Latest Swastika Vandalism

Another swastika was found at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, following a string of hate...

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Moscow said separatists in the east had asked for help to repel “aggression” as the United States stepped up efforts to deter an all-out invasion by imposing fresh sanctions.

Russia has consistently denied it plans to invade its neighbor but President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine for what he called peacekeeping after Moscow recognized the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.