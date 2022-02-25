Friday, February 25th | 24 Adar I 5782

February 25, 2022 10:06 am
400 Aliyah Requests From Ukraine Made in 24 hours

People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

i24 News – Israeli Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata spoke on Thursday night with one of Ukraine’s chief rabbis, saying the government is “strengthening the Jewish community in Ukraine and that the ministry is ready to welcome any Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel.”

Rabbi Moshe Asman thanked the minister and spoke of concerns raised during his meetings with Jews from different communities as war broke out in his country.

The doors of the State of Israel “are open to you, Israel is your home and the ministry will help any Jew who wishes to make aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel),” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Tamano-Shata assessed the situation with the participation of Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and representatives of government ministries and partners.

In Lviv in western Ukraine, around 400 people applied for aliyah on Thursday — compared to 60 before Thursday morning.

Three consuls in Lviv receive Israelis and Jews residing in the country. The need to open an additional consul in Kishinev will be considered.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday reiterated the call for nationals in Ukraine to leave the country.

“Leave now. Protect your lives. Our representatives are waiting for you at the border crossings in the west of the country,” he said.

On Thursday night, several missiles were fired in the direction of Kyiv, causing three injuries, one serious, from missile debris hitting an apartment, according to the city’s mayor.

