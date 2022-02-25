Report: Ukraine’s Zelensky Asked Bennett to Broker Ceasefire With Putin

i24 News – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to intercede on behalf of Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and halt the Russian invasion, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported on Friday.

“We want the negotiations to take place in Jerusalem,” Kan quoted the Ukrainian president as having told Bennett.

Bennett’s office did not comment on the broadcaster’s report. According to an official Israeli statement Friday, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, and particularly the fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The Israeli Prime Minister “offered Israel’s assistance with any humanitarian aid needed and updated President Zelensky on the steps already taken in this regard,” his office said.

“Prime Minister Bennett reiterated his hope for a speedy end to the fighting, and said that he stands by the people of Ukraine in these difficult days,” it continued.