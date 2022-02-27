Sunday, February 27th | 26 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Long Lines Form at Central Europe Border Crossings as People Flee Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia Agree to Talks Without Preconditions, Zelensky Says

At War With Ukraine, Putin Puts Nuclear ‘Deterrence’ Forces on Alert

Iran Rejects Deadline, ‘Politically Motivated’ Claims in Nuclear Talks

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Presenting Israeli Tech With Real-World Challenges

Thousands of Israelis Protest Russian Invasion of Ukraine

What Israel Must Learn From Ukraine’s War

Will Israel Find Itself on the Wrong Side of the ‘Changing’ World Order?

On Putin, the Jews and the Future of the World

Israel Is Navigating Perilous Diplomatic Terrain in Ukraine

February 27, 2022 4:38 am
0

Israel Is Navigating Perilous Diplomatic Terrain in Ukraine

avatar by Michael Oren / JNS.org

Opinion

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during a meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence. Yevgeny Biyatov/POOL/TASS

JNS.org – Ever since biblical times, the people of Israel have had to navigate the harsh terrain between clashing global powers. Now here we are again, in Ukraine, having to maneuver between Russia and the West. The terrain this time around is exceedingly difficult, with significant security and ethical pitfalls along the way.

On one hand, our security situation requires us to keep all channels with Russia open. For the past seven years, ever since Russian forces entered the Syrian civil war, the IDF has managed to avoid any head-on collisions with Moscow, despite Israel’s intensive campaign to dislodge Iran from the war-torn country.

Unequivocally condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine could give the Kremlin pause and perhaps even push it to terminate this cooperation.

Moreover, as the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel must take into account the wellbeing of the nearly 800,000 Jews living in Russia, in addition to the 200,000 Jews living in Ukraine who could find themselves under Russian occupation. In light of these considerations, it’s easy to understand Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to refrain from denouncing Russia and its aggression in Ukraine.

Related coverage

February 27, 2022 7:56 am
0

What Israel Must Learn From Ukraine’s War

JNS.org - The first lesson to be learned (or relearned) from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that the absence of...

However, a strong counter aspect to these considerations is in play, especially in light of the Ukrainian people’s determination to fight the Russian army tooth and nail. Can Israel, as a freedom-loving country, maintain neutrality? Can the Jewish state stand idly by as a popular rebellion — led by a Jew — fights tanks and jets with small arms and Molotov cocktails?

And yet, there are strong strategic and security-related counterpoints to these moral arguments, as well. Case in point: Former US Secretary of Defense William Cohen wondered on CNN over the weekend: “Where is Israel on the Ukrainian issue, when it says it’s our most important ally in the Middle East.” Maintaining complete neutrality could also harm support for Israel among US Jews, which is strained to begin with these days.

Finally, perhaps it’s also fitting to ask: Why is Israel so afraid of the Russian military presence in Syria? After all, this force consists of some 4,000 troops and a few dozen planes. Does our seemingly constant projection of trepidation damage our image and deterrence capabilities in the region?

It’s important to note here that despite our repeated requests, Moscow has chosen to continue selling some of the most advanced weapons systems in the world to our enemies. Hezbollah in Lebanon and even Hamas in Gaza are equipped with Russian weapons, and Russia built the nuclear plant in Bushehr, Iran and has promised to build another eight in the Islamic Republic.

As stated, navigating this environment is exceedingly perilous and requires Israel to tread very lightly. On one hand, it must keep as many channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin open as possible and must continue caring for the welfare of Ukrainian and Russian Jewry, including the possibility of a mass absorption of immigrants.

On the other hand, Israel mustn’t remain silent — not in the face of the Ukrainian people’s courageous fight, which could be reminiscent of the dogged resistance to Soviet occupation after World War II; and not in the face of public opinion in the US, our most important ally. Israel should continue offering its services as a mediator and continue providing humanitarian and medical support to the Ukrainian people. We should also uphold our purpose as a strong and ethical Jewish state.

Michael Oren is a former Israeli ambassador to the United States.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.