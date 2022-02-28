Blogger ‘Elder of Ziyon’ Reveals His Protocols

“As long as there have been Jews,” the blogger Elder of Ziyon observes in his new book, “there has been Jew-hatred.” His new book, “Protocols: Exposing Modern Antisemitism,” chronicles the many ways in which the virus of antisemitism has mutated.

Elder’s blog has been widely acclaimed — and for good reason. In addition to his scoops, his work is consistently well researched, well sourced, and well written. His book, thankfully, is no different.

The last several years have seen a renewed interest, both academically and popularly, in the subject of antisemitism. And not without reason — antisemitism has skyrocketed in the West, much of it dressed up as anti-Zionism, a more socially acceptable form of hate.

Yet, as Elder makes clear, there is no difference between the two.

“People don’t hate Israel and Zionism because of Zionist philosophy or Israeli government actions,” he observes. Rather, they “hate Israel because it is Jewish.” This might seem obvious to some, but regrettably it is far from obvious to our Congressional representatives in the “Squad” or their apologists in the press, among others.

As George Orwell once observed, “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” And in this, Elder’s new book offers an important contribution.

The writing is clear and concise, and the arguments are cogently made. Nearly every chapter contains a quotable line or thought. And there is an admirable bluntness to the points that he makes.

The book is refreshingly honest, as well. Chapters such as “modern, woke antisemitism disguised as Jewish studies” and “Arab anti-Zionism always was, and remains, antisemitism” are candid and informative.

One of the chief factors contributing to the rise of antisemitism has been its politicization. Elder, however, doesn’t play politics, recognizing that such games detract from the ability to fight antisemitism. There have been, he points out, “plenty of flavors of antisemitism throughout history.” But how they’re confronted — or, more often, not confronted — is a good barometer for a society’s health — and future. And, as this new book makes tragically clear, that future looks rather bleak.

The author profiles antisemitism on campus, much of which uses “anti-Zionist goals as cover,” he notes. Antisemitism’s proliferation at universities — indeed even in primary and secondary education — is part of the reason why the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) recently launched the Education Institute, which seeks to combat antisemitism in education.

As he does throughout the book, Elder helpfully poses hypotheticals to highlight the absurdity and injustice of antisemitism. For example, he points out:

If pro-Tibetan activists were followed, harassed, and cursed routinely as they went about their day on campus, and anti-Tibetan graffiti scrawled on areas where they gather, I don’t think anyone would disagree that they are victims of hate. However, only one group is subjected to hate for their political beliefs, and those are the people who openly support the State of Israel.

Indeed, Elder displays a knack for confronting another of antisemitism’s tell-tale accompaniments: hypocrisy. “’Justice,’” he ruefully observes, “apparently demands dismantling no other state.”

“Protocols” offers other advantages, as well. The book works as a reference on the history of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks the Jewish state’s destruction and singles it out for opprobrium. Helpful background is provided on stalwart BDS supporters and activists, making the reader not only a better-informed advocate for Israel, but a more informed opponent of antisemitism, as well.

Elder is also unsparing to those who he views as misleading the public on or, at best, entirely missing, the trend of skyrocketing antisemitism. Journalists, celebrities, and academics, among others, are taken to task — as they should be.

“Rhetorical attacks on Zionist Jews … can and do result in murderous attacks on Jews around the world.” Accordingly, “they must also be rooted out as unacceptable in any society,” Elder writes. But “for that to happen, modern antisemitism must be called out for what it is — hate.” The sharp delivery and stinging truth of “Protocols” is, like the blogger himself, an important asset in that fight.

The writer is a Senior Research Analyst for CAMERA, the 65,000-member, Boston-based Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.