March 7, 2022 11:43 am
0

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Shooting at Indianapolis Jewish Center

avatar by JNS.org

Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Massimo Catarinella/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Police have arrested a 19-year-old who was allegedly responsible for a shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis that resulted in the injury of two men, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Latrell Williams was detained by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday on two preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting on Saturday. Police believe the incident was “not religiously motivated” or a hate crime.

Police and witnesses said two men were shot on Saturday afternoon following a dispute related to a basketball game at the Jewish center’s gym. One man was shot once in the arm and then three times in the abdomen. The second victim was shot once in the leg before the suspect fled the scene. The men were taken to a hospital in stable condition, The Associated Press reported.

Andrea Kruszynski, a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, said an Indianapolis police officer is usually patrolling the Jewish center but at the time of the shooting, the officer was at the center in a patrol car.

The Jewish Community Center announced after the incident that it will review its policies for visitor and door access to the building. The center said in an email to its members on Wednesday following the arrest, “Safety and security is of utmost importance … and we credit the swift actions of local law enforcement and our Jewish campus staff for their assistance during this event.”

