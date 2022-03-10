Palestinian Terrorist Groups Criticize Herzog’s Turkey Visit

JNS.org – Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Wednesday criticized Ankara over Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s historic visit to Turkey, calling it cause for “concern.”

Herzog on Wednesday became the first Israeli leader to pay an official visit to Turkey in 14 years.

Careful not to name Turkey or Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in its statement, Hamas said it was “following with great concern” visits by Herzog and other Israeli officials “to a number of Arab and Islamic countries in the region.” Several senior Hamas leaders are based in Turkey.

Hamas “regrets such visits to Arab and Islamic countries, which constitute a strategic depth for the Palestinian people and its just national issue. We call on [Arab countries] not to allow the Zionist entity an opportunity to infiltrate the region and undermine the interests of the peoples in the region.”

Related coverage IDF Chief of Staff Makes Historic Visit to Bahrain JNS.org - Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi kicked off his first historic visit to the...

Gaza’s rulers further stressed that they “adamantly reject any contact with the occupation that violates our dignity and defiles and Judaizes Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and continues its siege on the Gaza Strip.”