Biggest Group of Christian Broadcasters Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – The world’s largest association of Christian communicators announced at its annual convention that it has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

“Fighting antisemitism is a key issue for believers, and it’s very important that our understanding of the issue reflects cultural realities,” said Troy A. Miller, CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters. “An accurate and contemporary definition of antisemitism helps us to recognize and combat this form of hatred wherever it emerges.”

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators that has more than 1,100 member organizations, according to its website.

Its annual conference is currently taking place in Nashville, Tenn. The keynote speaker is Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders.

As in previous years, the event will include on Thursday a “Breakfast to Honor Israel,” and its theme this year is fighting antisemitism. The breakfast is co-sponsored by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, NRBTV and Artza.