March 11, 2022 9:20 am
IRGC Shows Off Underground Drone and Missile Base

avatar by JNS.org

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gather around the coffins fellow IRGC members who were killed by a suicide car bomb, during their funerals in Isfahan, Iran, Feb. 16, 2019. Photo: Morteza Salehi / Tasnim News Agency / via Reuters.

JNS.org – A video was uploaded to the IMA Media YouTube channel on March 5 that shows an underground UAV and missile base operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Republican Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report, senior IRGC commanders in the video are seen touring the base. An announcer welcomes them, saying: “Our blade is thirsty for blood. … Our job is to sacrifice our lives, like [the assassinated former commander of the Quds Force Gen. Qassem] Soleimani did.”

The video shows a simulation of UAVs and missiles being launched from the underground base and hitting a target in the desert.

