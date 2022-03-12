Sunday, March 13th | 10 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

Ukraine Trusts in Israeli Mediation, Denies Bennett Advised Caving to Russia

Report: Zelensky Proposes for Israel to Host Ukraine-Russia Talks

Turkey, Armenia Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Mending Ties

Israel, Ukraine Deny Report Bennett Recommended Yielding to Russian Demands

Amnesty Official Slammed for ‘Shameless’ Claim That Israel ‘Shouldn’t Exist as a Jewish State’

Ukraine Says Russia Wants to Drag Belarus Into War, Warns of Invasion Plan

‘Taking a Blood Test of the City’: How Israel’s Sewage Can Fight the Next COVID-19 Wave

Jewish Groups Cheer Senate Passage of Funding for Iron Dome, US Synagogues

Babyn Yar: Re-Burying the Holocaust With Bullets

March 12, 2022 11:32 am
0

Report: Zelensky Proposes for Israel to Host Ukraine-Russia Talks

avatar by i24 News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video address in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 6, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that earlier in the day he suggested to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Jerusalem host the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, according to Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.

The statement comes on the heals of harsh criticism of Bennett’s mediation efforts issued by a senior Ukrainian official, who spoke to i24NEWS on condition of anonymity.

Both Israel and Ukraine pushed back on the report, which claimed that Bennett tried to convince Zelensky to surrender to Russian demands.

Israel, “just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation,” Ukrainian adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. “This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately.”

Zelensky said on Saturday that he hopes for significant positive influence from Bennett’s involvement in the ceasefire talks with Russia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.