Pence Through Strength

JNS.org – Five themes defined former US Vice President Mike Pence’s recent whirlwind tour in Israel.

1. Support the State of Israel

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer introduced Pence during his visit to Jerusalem by stating that he “loves Israel with his heart, his head and his soul.”

Following his visit to the Western Wall, Pence, a devout Christian with unshakable principles, reiterated: “The success, prosperity and security of Israel is and shall always remain a high priority to the overwhelming majority of American people.”

The former vice president never misses an opportunity to praise Israel, as he marvels over the dozens of airplanes loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Israel’s willingness to absorb more than 20,000 refugees. Israeli citizens wait at the airport to greet the Ukrainians and welcome them home. Many are preparing Shabbat meals and offering their homes to those fleeing terror. Pence reminded us that for the first time since World War II, Jewish refugees finally have a place to call home.

Visiting the holy city of Hebron and the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs where Abraham, the father of three great religions, was buried was “one of the greatest honors of my life.”