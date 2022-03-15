Israel’s Ramon.Space Unveils High-Capacity Space-Resilient Storage Solution

CTech – Ramon.Space, a leader in space-resilient computing infrastructure, unveiled on Tuesday its NuStream platform, a solid-state storage recorder built to withstand the harsh environment of space. NuStream is part of the company’s computing platform that offers full processing infrastructure for satellite and space missions. With powerful processing, high-density storage and state-of-the-art modular architecture, the computing infrastructure will enable next-generation applications and space services.

The numbers of satellites, applications, and data in space are increasing, and there is a growing need for storage capability that is properly equipped for use in space. Using NuStream, commercial and government satellite providers can store an immense amount of data generated from advanced sensors which can deliver more actionable data to Earth in real-time.

Designed for multi-year space missions, NuStream will utilize in-house radiation-hardened technology to deliver reliability and robustness in various space applications. Its parallel multi-sensor recording utilizes the company’s proprietary technology; the Virtual Radiation Shield that runs on its RC64 processor.

Ramon.Space’s technology is helping transform satellites into software-empowered systems that are both smart and autonomous. With high-density SSD-based storage and computing capabilities, the company enables data centers and data networks in space to function as a non-stop data center to services on-orbit while in space. The company’s technology has already been deployed in space and used in several satellites, and in over 50 international space missions across the Solar System. The company has offices in the United States and Israel, and raised $17.5 million in a Series A during the third quarter of 2021.

“The company’s technology delivers unparalleled capacity and reliable Rad-Hard (radiation hardening) performance to address the data-intensive applications necessary for the future of space tech,” commented Dov Moran, Chairman of Ramon.Space’s board and Managing Partner at Grove Ventures.

“The number of data-centric satellites continues to grow, as demand for more information from space through the utilization of various sensors is increasing exponentially,” said Dallas Kasaboski, Senior Analyst, NSR. “For processing capability to keep pace with this growth, there is an undeniable need for space-hardened storage systems.”

“We are solving one of the last great challenges in the industry: delivering an Earth-like computing infrastructure to space,” said Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space. “Our technology will help set new benchmarks for capacity in regards to size, weight, and power (SWaP).”