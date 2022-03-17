Iranian Hackers Leak Mossad Chief’s Personal Information

JNS.org – Iranian hackers on Wednesday published a video on an anonymous Telegram channel featuring personal photos and documents allegedly obtained from a phone used by the wife of Mossad Director David Barnea.

The video was posted on the “Open Hands” channel, which according to Israeli media was created on Tuesday. Its owners claimed to have obtained the information in a “lengthy intelligence operation” against Barnea, which began in 2014. Barnea was named head of the Israeli intelligence agency in June 2021.

“We’ve got a small gift for the Mossad; ‘With LOVE for David’. Happy Purim,” a post on the channel read, referring to the Jewish holiday celebrated this week.

The video has captions in Hebrew, Arabic and English, and includes photos apparently taken on a family vacation in Copenhagen in 2014, a photocopy of Barnea’s I.D. card, tax documents, plane tickets and a satellite picture of what the hackers claim to be his home in central Israel.

The channel also published a quote from the Koran and a promise that more personal information on the Mossad chief would be released soon.

So far, the channel is followed by fewer than 100 people.

The Mossad said it was investigating the issue, adding that “this is old information.”