Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Surge Past Goal of $30 Million for Ukraine Aid

Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised over $34 million to support Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion of the country.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and is Jewish, launched with Kutcher a GoFundMe campaign on March 3 with the goal of raising $30 million. On Thursday, they surpassed that goal with over 65,000 people donating to their cause. The couple matched up to $3 million in donations.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” Kunis said in a video posted on Kutcher’s Instagram page on Thursday. “And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

“Our work is not done,” Kutcher added in the clip. “We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need. As funding continues to come in we’re gonna treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.”

The former “That 70’s Show” costars encouraged the public to continue donating to their cause and said funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport and Airbnb, two companies providing immediate relief and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. Flexport has been sending shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while the home-sharing platform Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.