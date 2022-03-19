Saturday, March 19th | 16 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Dies at 94

Zelensky Urges Swiss to Target Russian Money ‘Helping to Wage War’ on Ukraine

Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles in Strike on Ukraine Arms Depot

US Targets Abramovich Plane, 99 Others Over Russia Export Violations

Dozens Dead After Military Barracks Hit in South Ukraine

US Seeks China’s Help to End Russia’s War in Ukraine

European Rights Watchdog Passes Holocaust Education Measure After Russian Exit

At Least 280 People Executed in Iran in 2021, UN Expert Says

Top US House Republican Slams Party Hardliner Over Zelensky ‘Thug’ Comment

French Presidential Candidate Valérie Pécresse Denounces Antisemitism on 10th Anniversary of Deadly Attack at Toulouse Jewish School

March 19, 2022 10:55 am
0

Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles in Strike on Ukraine Arms Depot

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Saturday it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said it was the first time Russia had deployed the hypersonic Kinzhal system since it sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the underground depot hit by the Kinzhal system on Friday housed Ukrainian missiles and aircraft ammunition, according to a recording of the briefing shared by Russian news agencies.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov’s statements.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force command confirmed a Russian missile strike on Delyatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, without giving further details.

Russia prides itself on its advanced weaponry, and President Vladimir Putin said in December that Russia was the global leader in hypersonic missiles, whose speed, maneuverability and altitude make them difficult to track and intercept.

The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of weapons unveiled in 2018.

Konashenkov added on Saturday that Russian forces had also destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centers near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa using the Bastion coastal missile system.

Moscow refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation” to weaken its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and Western countries have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.