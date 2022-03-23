Wednesday, March 23rd | 20 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Russian Forces Committed War Crimes in Ukraine

Middle East Studies Association Votes to Boycott Israel

Israel Plans 10 New Negev Towns After Beersheba Attack

Supermodel Bella Hadid Says Call to ‘Free Palestine From River to Sea’ Was About Israel, Not ‘Judaism’

Madeleine Albright, Former US Secretary of State, Dies at 84

Dutch Publisher Withdraws Widely-Panned Book on Anne Frank After Historians Dismiss ‘Amateurish’ Research Claiming Jewish Official Betrayed Her Family

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Meets in Poland With Ukrainian Refugees, Joins Aid Efforts

Officials From Hometown of Bedouin Terrorist Condemn ‘Awful’ Attack: ‘We Have to Work Together’

Israeli Terror Victims Eulogized: ‘Doesn’t Matter If Mom Is Here or Above’

Should NATO Enter the Russian-Ukrainian Fray?

March 23, 2022 10:04 am
0

Iran and Syria to Bolster Ties After Ukraine Crisis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Damascus on Wednesday and said Iran’s priority was to strengthen strategic ties in a changing global scene after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Amirabdollahian told reporters on his arrival that his country stood with Syria in “the same trench” and that ties with Damascus were going through their best phase.

“We are talking about strategic ties and today, aside from all the dimensions of our relationship, the issue of economic relations is the priority,” he told reporters.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said the Ukraine crisis and its repercussions would be a focus for talks between the two Middle East allies, both under Western sanctions.

Related coverage

March 23, 2022 4:32 pm
0

US Says Russian Forces Committed War Crimes in Ukraine

The United States has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, US Secretary of State...

“We are holding talks after the major developments after the Russian operation (in Ukraine) and we will discuss our joint positions towards these developments,” Mekdad added.

President Bashar al Assad was able to turn the tide of Syria’s civil war, which erupted from pro-democracy protests in 2011, with crucial help from Iran’s proxy militias and with Moscow’s major military intervention in 2015.

Iran has consolidated its military position in Syria, where bases run by its Shi’ite Muslim militias are frequently targets of attacks by Israel, which wants to erode Tehran’s influence.

Tehran’s economic influence in the war torn country has grown in recent years, supplying Assad’s government with credit lines and winning lucrative business contracts.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.