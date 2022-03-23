Wednesday, March 23rd | 20 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Tout Missile Prowess at Doha Exhibition

Israeli Air Force to Join Eight Countries in Greek Air Drill

Biden Heads to Europe as Russia Shells Cities, Besieged Mariupol Burns

Israeli Cop Finds Out Sister Among Terrorist’s Victims; Paramedic Declares Own Aunt Dead

‘I Had To Do Something’: Israeli Who Shot Terrorist That Killed Four People Recounts Ordeal

McGill University Faces Call to Defund Student Society Over ‘Extreme’ Israel Boycott Measure

Israel’s Security Forces on ‘Maximum Alert’ After Former Terror Convict Kills Four in Beersheba Attack

Israeli Academic Study of Zionism Published in UAE Amid Expanding Ties

Neo-Nazi Group Spotted at Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade in ‘Disturbing Display’

After Criticism, Academy Museum to Open Exhibit on Jewish Trailblazers of Hollywood

March 23, 2022 7:53 am
0

Israeli Air Force to Join Eight Countries in Greek Air Drill

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli F-35 aircraft is seen on a runway during ‘Blue Flag,’ an aerial exercise hosted by Israel with the participation of foreign air force crews, at the Ovda military air base, southern Israel, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force will join eight other air forces for an extensive annual air drill in the coming days held in Greece, according to a report by Greek Reporter on Monday.

The drill, which will begin March 28 and last until April 8, will see the IAF join the US Air Force, as well as Hellenic [Greek], Canadian, Italian, Cypriot, Slovenian and Austrian air forces.

“Egypt, Albania, Austria, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, India, Kuwait, Croatia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia will be sending observers to the drill,” said the report.

“According to the Hellenic Air Force, the drill is meant to simulate a variety of scenarios, including evading attacks from surface-to-air missiles, strikes on land-based targets, search and rescue, and protecting or attacking an airborne target,” according to Greek Reporter.

Dozens of aircrafts from each country are scheduled to take part, with the drill focused along the Greek coastline and over the Mediterranean Sea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.