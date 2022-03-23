Supermodel Bella Hadid Says Call to ‘Free Palestine From River to Sea’ Was About Israel, Not ‘Judaism’

Bella commented on her participation in the protest and the accusations of antisemitism by telling Vogue, “I truly respect Judaism, and I think it’s a beautiful religion.”
“This is about a government system suppressing people,” she continued. “After that happened, I spent days miserable in my own thoughts, trying to write everything down. And it always just felt like I was damned if I did and damned if I didn’t. I would never want anyone not to be able to have a place that they feel is their home. But I feel that Palestinians deserve the same. It’s a big conundrum.”
Bella also told Vogue that while she did not have a religious upbringing, she grew up around the Jewish traditions of her friends and godparents. She also has an interest in Islam, her father’s faith, and said, “I’m very spiritual, and I find that I connect with every religion. There’s that my-way-is-the-right-way thing in human nature, but for me it’s not about my god or your god. I kind of just call on whoever is willing to be there for me.”
Bella and Gigi have both shared numerous messages on social media harshly criticizing Israel, accusing the Jewish state of engaging in the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. Earlier in March, Gigi compared Ukrainians suffering under the present Russian invasion to “those experiencing the same in Palestine.”