Celebrities, Fashion Designers Show Support for Palestinians Amid Conflict in Israel

Several prominent members of the fashion and entertainment industries have posted messages on social media supporting the Palestinians during the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, singer Kelly Rowland, Albanian-British singer Dua Lipa, British supermodel Cara Delevingne, the fashion house Bottega Veneta, and supermodels and sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid all shared on their Instagram the same reposted message about “Palestinian oppression” under Israel. Bella, whose father is of Palestinian origin, additionally uploaded onto Instagram multiple messages that promoted calls to “#freepalestine,” claims about Palestinian living conditions in Israel, and pro-Palestinian messages by US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). She also shared a video about the “military occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”

Lipa said “the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people must come to an end. NO MORE!! This is a human rights issue!!!! WAKE UP PEOPLE.”

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shared on her Instagram Stories a message about “settler colonialism & ethnic cleansing” taking place “in Palestine,” while designer Amina Muaddi — who was born in Romania and is of Jordanian and Romanian decent — posted a statement on her Instagram Story in which she said “Praying for my Palestinian sisters, brothers and children. It’s triggering to watch them live through unimaginable horrors. A hundred-year-old conflict at the cost of too many innocent lives.”

Asian-American fashion designer Phillip Lim also shared on his personal Instagram account about the “ongoing crisis in Palestine” and included “#freepalestine.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo on Tuesday posted his own message on Twitter that showed solidarity with Palestinians while calling for sanctions to be imposed on Israel. The Twitter post was then retweeted by actress Alyssa Milano.