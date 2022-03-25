Saturday, March 26th | 23 Adar II 5782

March 25, 2022 8:21 am
Johnson Criticizes UK Universities for ‘Being Tolerant of Antisemitism’

avatar by JNS.org

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen on Downing Street in London, Britain October 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Yara Nardi.

JNS.org – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said universities in the United Kingdom have for “far too long been tolerant of casual or indeed systematic antisemitism.”

The prime minister made the remark on Wednesday in response to a question by Parliament member Andrew Percy during the “Prime Minister’s Questions” event in the Commons Chamber, reported Britain’s news channel GBN. Percy asked about the National Union of Students inviting British rapper, activist and conspiracy theorist Lowkey to appear at its annual conference.

Lowkey was due to perform at the conference at the end of March but pulled out on Friday after Jewish students expressed concerns about his participation in the event.

Percy said Lowkey has “engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

The British MP called on Johnson to do “everything in his power to ensure campuses were a safe place for Jewish students,” according to Jewish News. He also noted the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and cited examples of Jewish students facing antisemitic attacks, and being “marked down by their own professors.”

Johnson said it was important that the United Kingdom have an antisemitism task force “devoted to rooting out” the problem “in education at all levels.” He also said it was “very important [that] we now have—and I hope everyone understands—the need for change, for rapid and irreversible change.”

