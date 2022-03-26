Saudi Civil Defense Puts Out Fires at Fuel Storage Tanks Hit by Houthis

Saturday, March 26th | 24 Adar II 5782

March 26, 2022 1:31 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke billows from a Saudi Aramco’s petroleum storage facility after an attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense has extinguished fires at two fuel storage tanks in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah that were hit in an attack by Yemen’s Houthis, state television reported on Saturday.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have escalated missile and drone strikes on the kingdom’s oil facilities in recent weeks ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts early in April.

Friday’s attack on oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, which the Houthis said they had carried out, came as Jeddah prepared to host the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed the attack and the subsequent blaze, which did not cause any casualties.

