March 27, 2022 6:03 pm
Hadera Attack Terrorists Were Two Arab Israeli Cousins, ISIS Supporters: Report

Israeli border police secure the area at the scene of an attack in which people were killed by gunmen on a main street in Hadera, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A pair of Arab-Israeli cousins belonging to the Islamic State were the two terrorists who killed two Israeli police officers on Sunday before being shot dead, Hebrew-language media reported, as Israeli security forces continued investigating the incident.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster named Ayman and Ibrahim Agbaria as the terrorists who opened fire on a main street in the city of Hadera, about 30 miles north of Tel Aviv.

The two men hail from the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, where police made further arrests in the hours after the shooting. Armed with rifles, pistols, knives and some 1,100 bullets, the pair shot dead two police officers and wounded several others before they were killed by undercover officers eating at a restaurant nearby.

One of the men had been arrested in 2016 after traveling to Turkey to join ISIS, police said, while the second assailant had been detained for several weeks in 2017. The perpetrator behind a car-ramming and stabbing attack earlier in the week in Beersheba, which killed four Israelis, was also reportedly an Islamic State supporter.

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups praised the attack on Sunday as a “heroic act.”

Israeli Prime Minster Bennett visited the station Sunday night to meet with one of the members of the counterterrorism unit who killed the gunmen, and to hold a situation assessment with leading security officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the IDF and security forces are “deployed and prepared to bring back peace and quiet and to defend Israeli citizens everywhere.”

“We will operate forcefully against any terror activities and any terrorist, and will continue reinforcing security on the ground,” Gantz said.

