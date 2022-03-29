Wednesday, March 30th | 27 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukrainian Jews Rebut Russian Defense Ministry Claim That Synagogue in Historic City of Uman Was Used as Weapons Storage Site

A Jewish Artist Finds Inspiration in Zelensky

Wrong Side of History, Again: Palestinian Leaders Lambast Middle East Summit

Israel Reinforces Police With IDF Combat Soldiers, Bolsters Troops After Deadly Palestinian Attack

Jordan and Israel Leaders Urge Calm After Historic Meeting Following Terror Attacks

Israeli Robotic Beehive Maker Raises $80 Million in Private Funds

US Mayors Visit Israel to Meet With Their Counterparts and Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Palestinian Terror Groups Celebrate Attack in Central Israel, Calling It a ‘Harbinger’

Studios of Longtime New York Radio Personality Burn Down in Electrical Fire

At Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv, Israeli Minister Announces Skies are Open

March 29, 2022 12:33 pm
0

IDF Quietly Pursuing Military Collaboration With Arab States: Report

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Air Force F-15 planes. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The Israel Defense Forces have quietly begun to cooperate with the militaries of moderate Arab states to a significant extent in recent months, Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Tuesday.

The military collaboration comes amid a confluence of interests between Israel and Arab states to contain and stage counterattacks against Iran.

This regional sentiment was expressed publicly last week at the Negev Summit, during which US, Israeli, and Arab diplomats met on Israeli soil for the first time.

Yet behind the scenes, military cooperation is even more extensive, according to Channel 13. It includes a focus on joint exercises and operational preparedness for a collective strategy to counter threats from Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Related coverage

March 30, 2022 9:27 am
0

Israeli Robotic Beehive Maker Raises $80 Million in Private Funds

Beewise, an Israeli maker of robotic beehives aimed at saving bees from climate changes, said on Wednesday it raised $80...

The goal is to create a regional defense umbrella that will provide collective security.

In particular, the countries involved want to stop Tehran’s nuclear program, but also have an immediate interest in stemming belligerent and destabilizing activities by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which has included attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Thus far, the effort has been led by Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Nurkin, under whom Jerusalem reversed its policy on providing military aid to Arab countries. It is now willing to do so for countries that have peace agreements with Israel, while continuing to protect its own “Qualitative Military Edge” over its neighbors.

In order not to create difficulties for the countries with which it is collaborating, Israel has kept its assistance confidential.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.