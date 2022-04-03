Palestinian Muslim Scholar Claims Jews Started Ukraine War to Establish a Second Jewish State

A leading Palestinian Muslim scholar went on a bizarre rant on Turkish television, claiming that the Jews started the war in Ukraine in order to establish a new Jewish state there and “are now saying that the Temple and biblical Jerusalem are located in Ukraine and not in Palestine.”

According to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Mraweh Nassar, the Secretary-General of the Jerusalem Committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, made the statements on Turkey’s Channel 9, an Arabic-language outlet affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Nassar claimed that Israel now wants to align with Russia and China because “America has forsaken them,” with the US supposedly telling Israel, “your [Zionist] project is a failure, and you are bound to come to an end — if not this year, then the next.”

As a result, he claimed, “even the Jews themselves” — including Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu — “are now convinced that Palestine cannot be the state for the Jews. So, they started saying that holy Jerusalem is in Ukraine and not in Palestine. Ukraine is now the candidate to become the future Jewish state.”

“They are now saying that the Temple and biblical Jerusalem are located in Ukraine and not in Palestine,” Nassar said. “If this does not work, tomorrow they might say that they are in the Netherlands.”

Neither Lieberman nor Netanyahu has made such a statement.

“Perhaps one of the reasons [the Jews] instigated this war was to empty out Ukraine,” Nassar mused.

The cleric also appeared to falsely claim that a Jewish state already exists in Ukraine, saying, “The whole world knows about the Jewish state in eastern Ukraine. I remembered that there were 43,000 [Jews] there, but now they say 200,000.”

“It is an independent state, and they did not want to spread the word about it, so they would not be told to go there rather than come to Palestine,” he claimed.

Nassar also simultaneously denied the Holocaust and falsely claimed that Jews were responsible for it, saying, “Even in the false Holocaust… There is a book written by a Jew, which asks ‘Who killed the Jews?’ They were offered to take the Jews for five dollars each. They took one look, saw that most of them were old, and said: ‘We don’t want them.’ A Jew wrote this book and said: ‘We killed the Jews’ — that is what he means — ‘because we refused to accept 100,000 or 200,000 Jews who were in Germany, in exchange for a handful of dollars.’”