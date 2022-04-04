IDF Foiled 10 Terror Attacks in Last Two Weeks, Chief of Staff Says

Israeli security forces foiled at least 10 attempted terrorist attacks in the last two weeks, the military’s chief of staff said Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony to install a new air force commander, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said preventing such attacks “is the current mission” of the Israel Defense Forces, local media reported.

In the past two weeks, 11 people were killed in a succession of terrorist violence, including a car-ramming and stabbing spree in Beersheba, mass shootings in Bnei Brak and Hadera, and a stabbing in Gush Etzion.

“We will go into every neighborhood and every house in order to lay our hands on the attackers, and we will operate in any place, as long as required, by any method, in order to stop terror,” Kochavi pledged.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel is now in a situation of routine alertness.

“We want the citizens of Israel to go back to routine and the security forces will be on maximum alert,” he said. “Together we will make the effort to break this wave.”