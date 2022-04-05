Israeli Air Force Receives New Commander, as Norkin Leaves After 37 Years of Service

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force received a new commander on Monday when Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar officially replaced outgoing IAF Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, who has completed 37 years of service in the Israel Defense Forces.

Norkin completed a five-year term, the IDF said in a statement.

A ceremony to mark the occasion, held at Tel Nof Airbase south of Tel Aviv, included IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, as well as commanders from the German, Greek and Cypriot air forces, and those from the US Air Force in Europe.

“The response to the recent series of attacks is a testament to the professionalism, courage and determination with which IDF units work to defeat terrorism. At least 10 attacks have been prevented in the last two weeks, thanks to intelligence and various operations,” Kochavi said during his address.

“We are increasing and refining the scope of all kinds of aerial systems, detection sensors and armaments in an unprecedented manner,” he added. “All of these are expected to succeed on the day the order is given for precise fire with a high strike rate. These are key parts that will accompany ground maneuvers, demonstrating the full partnership of the Israeli Air Force in ground maneuvering missions.”