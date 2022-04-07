UK National Union of Students’ New President Celebrated Massacre of Jews, Called Hamas Critic ‘Dirty Zionist’

Shaima Dallali was voted into the post last week as head of the union that represents more than six million British students at the organization’s annual national conference in Liverpool.

Dallali takes over the role from Larissa Kennedy, who just last month faced calls to resign from her post after she had told Jewish students that they should segregate themselves if they felt uncomfortable watching a performance by British rapper Lowkey, who has released songs referencing the “Zionist lobby” and lyrics that downplay the threat of suicide bombers, as well as terrorism against Israeli citizens.

As HonestReporting detailed, concerns raised by the British Union of Jewish Students (UJS) were dismissed by NUS representatives, and Jewish students were instead told they should leave the conference and sit in an “existing safe space” that had been designated for people who are sensitive to loud noises.

Dallali, who is scheduled to take up her two-year term in July, apologized last week after a series of tweets were uncovered, including one that stated: “Khaybar Khaybar O Jews … Muhammed’s army will return #Gaza,” which references the Muslim massacre of Jews in the town of the same name in northwestern Arabia in 628 CE.