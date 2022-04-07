UK National Union of Students’ New President Celebrated Massacre of Jews, Called Hamas Critic ‘Dirty Zionist’

In 2020, she announced she would be raising money for the Islamic group Cage, which then-London mayor and current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused of being apologists for terrorism after the group described notorious ISIS fighter Mohammed Emwazi as a “beautiful young man,” according to the Jewish Chronicle.
Emwazi was dubbed “Jihadi John” by the UK media following his appearance in a number of ISIS propaganda films between 2014 and 2015 in which he beheaded hostages.
Other revelations about the student politician include:
- In a 2018 article, she lavished praise on Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who is banned from entering the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Tunisia, in addition to being designated a terrorist by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Despite the fact al-Qaradawi has expressed support for suicide bombings in Iraq and Israel, and prayed for “every last” Jew to be killed, Dallali described him as a “moral compass for the Muslim community at large.”
- Between 2018 and 2019, Dallali worked for EuroPal, a group that was described by former intelligence analysts Ronald Sandee and Steven Merley, as ideologically aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2017, Europal reportedly tried to arrange a trip to the UK’s Parliament for Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, who described the Holocaust as a “fairytale.”
- Dallali is said to have used her platform to share videos on YouTube in 2014 in which protestors advocated for an intifada and suggested Tel Aviv should be “hit.”
- In 2012, Dallali posted a prayer for the head of Hamas’ military wing Ahmed al-Jabari, on the day he was assassinated in a precision strike by Israel.
- Dallali also reportedly used the slur “dirty Zionist” in reference to Jordanian-Emirati preacher Dr. Waseem Yousef, after he called out Hamas terrorists during the war against Israel last May.
After concerns were again raised by the Union of Jewish Students, including its call for Dallali to “come to the table” and work with the UJS to understand how to best support Jewish students, the NUS released a statement:
We are so sorry to any students, particularly Jewish students, who have been hurt by what they’ve read in the lead up to conference.
We will be reviewing what more the NUS can do in the future to ensure Jewish students feel welcome in our spaces and to improve relations with Jewish students.
Yet, it would appear that the NUS has a history of voting into leadership positions people who have openly espoused anti-Israel bigotry online.
Outgoing president Larissa Kennedy’s predecessor, Zamzam Ibrahim (who was in the post between 2019 and 2020), has tweeted the Hamas and PFLP rallying cry, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free,” which implicitly calls for the destruction of Israel and its replacement with a Palestinian state that stretches from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea:
Last month, she conspiratorially suggested that the complaints about rapper Lowkey were the work of the “Israel lobby,” tweeting: “Im [sic] still processing finding out about Lowkey being targeted by the Israel lobby. We can’t keep getting silenced for our Palestinian Activism, if a message of justice is interpreted as inciting violence then you need to check your moral compass.”
It would appear that Ibrahim believes Lowkey’s “Palestinian activism” is exemplified in his defense of the likes of sacked Bristol University professor David Miller, who suggested that students who criticized his anti-Israel outbursts were “political pawns” of the Jewish state.
The NUS’ outgoing vice president for further education, Salsabil Elmegri, has also used Twitter to post the “from the river, to the sea” chant, in addition to claiming that Gaza is “under attack” because Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a “far right racist & islamaphob[e].”
Running against Dallali in the latest election was student Radical Haslam, self-described as non-binary, who supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to eventually dismantle the Jewish state.
As the NUS prominently states on its website, it is a union that is dedicated to actively working against “all forms of racism.”
In light of the latest revelations, it is a commitment that rings somewhat hollow.
The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.