Ariel University Wins First Place in Tactical Robotics Competition

JNS.org – Ariel University won first place on Wednesday in a tactical robotic systems competition, part of a wider event held this week in the southern Israeli town of Yeruham.

Twenty start-up companies and other organizations, specializing in robotics and mini-drones, competed in the event, organized by the Israeli Defense Ministry and US Department of Defense, as well as the Merage Institute, which promotes trade as a vehicle for economic growth between Israel and the United States.

The event, the Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities Challenge (MoSAIC), is the first of its kind.

Israeli companies Shield AI and Combat Ready both received second place in the robotic systems competition.

American company GSI won the object tagging competition.