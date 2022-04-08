Palestinian Terror Groups Celebrate Attack in Heart of Tel Aviv

JNS.org – Palestinian terror groups were seen celebrating the attack that has left two people dead and at least a dozen wounded in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Hamas said the attack was a “natural and legitimate response to the escalation of the occupation’s crimes against our people, our land, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.”

The terror group that rules the Gaza Strip added that it would “not allow the continuation of the occupation’s terrorism and crimes, and its attempts to Judaize Jerusalem and to make sacrifices in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque to build their alleged temple, on the so-called Passover holiday.”

The Popular Resistance Committees, which is Gaza’s third largest terror group, also issued a statement congratulating the “heroic operation” in Tel Aviv.

So far, no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, as in the wake of previous recent attacks, men were seen handing out candy and other sweets in Palestinian-controlled areas to celebrate the attacks on Israelis.

“Masked men distribute sweets in Ramallah to celebrate the Tel Aviv operation,” according to a tweet from the Palestinian Al Asimah News.