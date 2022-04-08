Friday, April 8th | 7 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gunman Who Carried Out Tel Aviv Attack Claimed as ‘Senior Member’ Of Fatah-Affiliated Terror Organization

Idan Raichel Ends Concert With Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Playing ‘Hatikvah’ in Tribute to Victims of Tel Aviv Terror Attack

Ukraine Says Dozens Killed in Missile Strike on Railway Station Used by Evacuees

Note to the Media: Israel Is Not a Russian ‘Ally’ in the War Against Ukraine

Failed Priests and Prophets — and Reflections on Modern Israel

Keeping Houses of Worship Welcoming, Yet Secure

Passover Can Lead Us to Experience Our Own Personal Redemption

The Second Season of ‘The New Black’ Is Even Better Than the First

Father of Tel Aviv Assailant Praises Son’s Actions

RADA’s Tactical Radars Are Keeping Forces Safe From Aerial Threats

April 8, 2022 8:13 am
0

Palestinian Terror Groups Celebrate Attack in Heart of Tel Aviv

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security personnel work near the scene of a fatal shooting attack near a bar in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Palestinian terror groups were seen celebrating the attack that has left two people dead and at least a dozen wounded in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Hamas said the attack was a “natural and legitimate response to the escalation of the occupation’s crimes against our people, our land, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.”

The terror group that rules the Gaza Strip added that it would “not allow the continuation of the occupation’s terrorism and crimes, and its attempts to Judaize Jerusalem and to make sacrifices in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque to build their alleged temple, on the so-called Passover holiday.”

The Popular Resistance Committees, which is Gaza’s third largest terror group, also issued a statement congratulating the “heroic operation” in Tel Aviv.

Related coverage

April 8, 2022 8:48 am
0

Father of Tel Aviv Assailant Praises Son’s Actions

i24 News – The father of the Palestinian gunman who opened fire in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv...

So far, no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, as in the wake of previous recent attacks, men were seen handing out candy and other sweets in Palestinian-controlled areas to celebrate the attacks on Israelis.

“Masked men distribute sweets in Ramallah to celebrate the Tel Aviv operation,” according to a tweet from the Palestinian Al Asimah News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.