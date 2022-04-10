NJ Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Antisemitic Stabbing, Hit-and-Runs

A New Jersey man was charged with attempted murder and bias intimidation on Saturday after a violently antisemitic crime spree that left four Jewish victims injured, including two critically.

27-year-old Dion Marsh was charged Friday after a string of incidents around Lakewood, NJ, that began at about 1 p.m., when he assaulted a driver and stole his car, the Lakewood Police Department said. At around 6 p.m., Marsh hit another man with the vehicle, who was left in stable condition.

Before 7.p.m, Marsh then stabbed a third man in the chest, and at about 9 p.m. struck another pedestrian with his car. Both victims were in critical but stable condition on Saturday.

All four of the victims were Orthodox Jews, according to reports in the local Lakewood Alerts and Lakewood Scoop news sites.

“Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement Saturday.

Marsh was charged with three counts of attempted murder and bias intimidation, and with carjacking and weapons charges.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was “saddened and outraged” by the series of attacks, emphasizing that Marsh made antisemitic remarks upon his arrest.

“I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director. “More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region.”

“Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence,” Richman continued.

The FBI said it was in contact with local authorities, and stood prepared to investigate if information of a potential federal violation comes to light.

“The safety of our communities, and notably our communities of faith, is not only a paramount concern but among my highest priorities,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Saturday. “We will continue to partner with all who share this commitment so no resident ever needs to live in fear.”