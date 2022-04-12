Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

Attacking US ‘Avarice,’ Iranian Supreme Leader Claims Vienna Talks on Revived Nuclear Deal Are ‘Going Well’

It’s Time to Strengthen the Jewish Security Playbook With Volunteers

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

Gunman Sets Off Smoke Bomb, Shoots 10 in New York Subway Car

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

AP, UPI & Reuters Headlines Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

As Palestinians Destroy Jewish Holy Sites, Media Focus On Fake ‘Attacks’ on Al-Aqsa Mosque

French Jewish Leadership Urges ‘Massive’ Voter Turnout for Macron to Keep Far Right Out of Power

April 12, 2022 7:28 am
0

Israel: Stabbing Attempt in Ashkelon, Assailant Shot Dead

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – A police officer was left lightly wounded after being stabbed in Israel’s southern city of Ashkelon early Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the officer went to perform a security check on the man, who was acting suspiciously. During the investigation, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer.

The officer was lightly wounded and evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by Magen David Adom rescue services.

The assailant, a man from Hebron in his 40s, was shot and killed by the officer.

Related coverage

April 12, 2022 12:47 pm
0

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

Over 96 percent of Israeli Jews plan to sit down and participate in a Passover Seder on Friday evening, while...

Israel’s police said the officer “responded quickly, fired and neutralized the suspect, whose death was declared on site.”

The latest incident comes as Israeli security forces are on high alert as the country faces a new wave of terror that has left 14 dead in the last two weeks, with attacks taking place in Beersheba, Hadera, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv.

A man was shot on Sunday in Ashkelon after attempting to steal a weapon from the military.

The suspect was identified as a Jewish Israeli man in his 20s who escaped from a mental health facility, according to Israel’s Ynet news site.

He reportedly attacked a female soldier in the area and threatened her with a plastic gun in order to seize her weapon. After being shot by a nearby officer, the man died of his wounds at the scene.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.