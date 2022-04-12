Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Manhunt Underway After Gunman Shoots 10 in New York Subway

Israel Helps Seven-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Evacuate for Eyesight-Saving Treatment at Tel Aviv Hospital

Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

Attacking US ‘Avarice,’ Iranian Supreme Leader Claims Vienna Talks on Revived Nuclear Deal Are ‘Going Well’

It’s Time to Strengthen the Jewish Security Playbook With Volunteers

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

AP, UPI & Reuters Headlines Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

As Palestinians Destroy Jewish Holy Sites, Media Focus On Fake ‘Attacks’ on Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 12, 2022 12:47 pm
0

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

A Passover Seder in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Over 96 percent of Israeli Jews plan to sit down and participate in a Passover Seder on Friday evening, while only 87.5 percent say they enjoy festive family holiday meals, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

As Passover coincides this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the IDI asked both Jews and Muslims whether they like family holiday meals. The poll found that overall 95 percent of Muslims enjoy the meals versus 87.5 percent of Jews.

Among the Jewish Israeli population, an analysis by political orientation showed that on the left, just over one-third said that they very much like holiday family meals, compared with almost one-half of respondents in the center and almost two-thirds on the right.

Asked where they will be celebrating the Seder night, the biggest share of Israeli Jews (49 percent) responded that they plan to celebrate at the home of relatives or friends.

Related coverage

April 12, 2022 11:15 am
0

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

In the wake of a wave of terror attacks, the IDF has launched an operation to repair holes in the...

Some 41 percent said they will hold a Seder at home, 6 percent said that they will be abroad or at a vacation site in Israel, and only 2 percent said that they will not celebrate the Seder at all. No differences were recorded between Haredi and secular respondents, between those of different political orientations, or between younger and older age groups, the IDI said.

The survey was conducted between March 29 and April 1, using internet and telephone interviews with a nationally representative sample of 605 men and women questioned in Hebrew, and 156 in Arabic.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.