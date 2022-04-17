Monday, April 18th | 17 Nisan 5782

April 17, 2022 2:17 pm
0

Israeli Organization Helps Wounded Veterans Rebuild their Lives

avatar by i24 News

Raz Bibi, a former law enforcement officer who was wounded while serving with Israel Police, speaks to i24NEWS from Israel on April 17, 2022. Photo: I24

i24 News – Belev Echad, a nonprofit supporting wounded security forces in Israel, is helping veterans rebuild their lives after experiencing violence.

Raz Bibi, a former law enforcement officer who was wounded while serving with Israel Police, spoke with i24NEWS on how the charity assisted him after he was stabbed by a terrorist.

“It’s an organization that has been with us since the beginning – when we were still in the hospital. They supported us through all the steps,” Bibi told i24NEWS.

The ex-police officer explained that the nonprofit helped him with caring for his shoulder wound, and also to find opportunities for employment and education.

Belev Echad additionally aims to help those who suffer from the psychological impact of their assaults – a pressing issue this time of year for troops experiencing mental trauma.

For many wounded veterans, the recent wave of violence across Israel brings back painful memories of their attacks, so the organization took these patients on an overseas vacation to help.

“We were able to bring 12 severely wounded soldiers on a trip to Miami during this time… just to breathe and forget about what’s happening in Israel,” Rabbi Uriel Vigler, the founder of Belev Ehad, told i24NEWS.

“We treated them to the most luxurious items that Miami has to offer, from jet skis to 90 foot yachts, to Ferraris, to Rolls Royces, to anything that you could think of,” he said.

“Most importantly, the community showered them with love… because that is the best therapy.”

