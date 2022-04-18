Neo-Nazi Provocateurs Target Historically Jewish Neighborhood in Pittsburgh During Passover Flyer Campaign

Neo-Nazi provocateurs from the so-called “Goyim Defense League (GDL)” were active on both coasts of the US over the weekend as the Jewish community marked the Passover holiday.

Among the neighborhoods targeted for a blitz of leaflets blaming the Russian invasion of Ukraine on a Jewish conspiracy was the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. The neighborhood is home to a sizable Jewish community and is also the location of the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshipers were murdered by a white supremacist gunman in Oct. 2018.

Local resident Jennifer Poller told broadcaster WPIX that the antisemitic GDL leaflets were discovered by her 17-year-old son inside a bag filled with rice to prevent the contents from being blown away. The family had just returned home from celebrating the Passover Seder with friends on Friday night.

“It was hard to process all at once because, here it is, a Friday night, our Sabbath, the start of the Passover holiday,” Poller said. “Then we’re also dealing with our own emotions, but then also having our 17-year-old son see that.”

Related coverage Ukraine Says Civilians Killed in Lviv and in New Russian Push in East Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east while a Russian missile attack...

A report in March by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on white supremacist propaganda efforts in the US noted that the GDL was a neo-Nazi group that has staged demonstrations in cities around the US blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic and denying the Holocaust.

“‘GDL’ has continued monthly propaganda drives into 2022, making dozens of propaganda distributions in seventeen different states,” the report observed. “In most cases, the propaganda claimed, ‘Every single aspect of the Covid agenda is Jewish’ or ‘Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.’”

On Saturday, GDL flyers were discovered in Beverly Hills, Ca., blaming Jews for the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told local ABC news that there was “no credible threat and no threat to public safety” emanating from the distribution of the flyers.

California is the home of the GDL’s founder, a white supremacist named Jon Minadeo. An interview last month with Bay Area newspaper the Press Democrat revealed that Minadeo is a failed rapper and actor who has struggled to find work after quitting the family business, an Italian restaurant, following a falling out with his relatives.