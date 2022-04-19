Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

April 19, 2022 8:19 am
Jewish Federations of North America Surpass $50 Million Mark for Ukrainian Aid

A man walks past a building destroyed by shelling, amid Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
JNS.org – The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) announced on Monday that it has surpassed its fundraising goal of $50 million for aid to Ukraine.

According to a news release, the funds have been allocated to 35 NGOs operating on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Some of these groups include the Jewish Agency for Israel, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and World ORT, which the release called its core partner groups.

The funds are being used to provide housing, clothing, cash assistance, medical attention, mental health services, life-saving rescue operations, and security and transportation for refugees, including those making aliyah to Israel.

The funds also went to host thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees for Passover seders on Friday, hosted by the Jewish Agency and JDC in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Israel, with special Haggadot in Russian and Hebrew. JDC also organized 15 online seders for Jews in Ukraine who were unable to leave.

A volunteer hub has been created to recruit and place hundreds of skilled volunteers over the coming months to provide essential services on the ground through partnering organizations, with 30 already having been deployed in Budapest, Warsaw, and the Poland-Ukraine border.

“Jewish Federations are unique in the key role we are playing both in providing tremendous amounts of aid to refugees as well as advocating for refugee resettlement,” said JFNA President and CEO Eric Fingerhut in the release. “This crisis will unfold in ways which nobody can predict, but what is sure is that Jewish Federations will continue to play a frontline role in the response and long-term strategy development in order to alleviate suffering and help refugees rebuild their lives.”

According to the release, the work of the partner organization includes 34,000 people served through the JDC; 2,414 people received medical assistance; 12,276 people have been evacuated to other countries; 1,800 have been treated using telemedicine at Israel’s field hospital; 11 emergency hotlines have been set up; more than 11,500 immigrants have come to Israel from Ukraine and Russia; and 18 facilities are operating at five border crossings.

