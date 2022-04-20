Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Negev Desert Communities Aim to Strengthen Jewish Life in Israel’s South

Father of Tel Aviv Shooter Demands Return of Son’s Body Before He’ll Turn Himself In

Executed Irgun Fighter’s Tefillin Found After 75 Years

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

Mariupol Deadline Expires as West Promises Ukraine More Arms

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

UAE Reprimands Israel Envoy Over Temple Mount Clashes, Emirati Airline Cancels Independence Day Flyover

Victory for French Far-Right Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Will Mean Ban on Kosher, Halal Slaughter, Party Leader Says

Israel Could Issue Qatar Travel Warning for 2022 World Cup

April 20, 2022 8:13 am
0

Father of Tel Aviv Shooter Demands Return of Son’s Body Before He’ll Turn Himself In

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The scene of a shooting on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street. Photo: United Hatzalah.

JNS.org – Fathi Hazem, whose son, Ra’ad Hazem, killed three Israelis in a terrorist shooting at a bar in Tel Aviv earlier this month, has said he will not turn himself in unless Israel returns his son’s body.

Ra’ad was killed in a gunfight with security forces near a mosque in Jaffa.

Following the attack, Israeli security forces raided the Jenin refugee camp several times in an attempt to detain the terrorist’s father and brother.

Speaking before a crowd in the Palestinian city of Jenin after the attack, Fathi expressed his approval of his son’s actions, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “Make us among the victorious troops who are first to storm the Al-Aqsa mosque,” he said, referring to his son.

Related coverage

April 20, 2022 8:18 am
0

New Negev Desert Communities Aim to Strengthen Jewish Life in Israel’s South

JNS.org - Israel’s government has approved 13 new communities in the southern Negev region, where the spread of unregulated Bedouin...

In a Facebook post, the former commander in the Palestinian Authority’s security apparatus railed against Israel and refused to comply with security forces’ repeated demands that he turn himself in.

“There are also members of my own people who are asking me to turn myself in, and I won’t do it until I get my son’s body [back],” Fathi wrote.

“I lost what was most precious to me, and they are continuing to look for my family members. Even though I lost my son, God compensated me with thousands of young Muslims who see me as their father, and are easing my pain. The refugee camp of heroes and the heroes’ work have embraces me. At this time, I kiss the head and hands of anyone whom I have wronged, and anyone to whom I owe money should contact my mother,” Fathi wrote.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.