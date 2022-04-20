Rocket Sirens Sounds in Sderot Area of Southern Israel

i24 News – A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip damaged a home in southern Israel on Wednesday night, in the second such attack this week.

A red alert warning was given to Sderot and the surrounding communities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Gaza envelope.

One launch was detected, causing minor damage to a house and a vehicle, police said. No wounds were reported, although several patients were treated for anxiety.

The launch comes after a flag march through Jerusalem’s Old City, a flashpoint event.

This is the second rocket attack this week, with Monday’s launch setting off alarms in multiple southern towns before being intercepted by Israel’s military.

“A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement posted to its official Hebrew-language Twitter account.