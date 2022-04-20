Thursday, April 21st | 20 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rocket Sirens Sounds in Sderot Area of Southern Israel

Erdogan Says Ties With Israel to Continue Despite Al Aqsa ‘Incidents’

Actor Mark Ruffalo Quotes Notorious Anti-Israel Activist, Blames Israeli ‘Occupation’ for Temple Mount Violence

Israeli Police Stop Nationalist Flag March in Jerusalem

Princeton Student Government Upholds Appeal Over Anti-Israel Referendum

Iranian Olympic Gold Medalist Slams Iran’s Ban on Competitions With Israeli Athletes: ‘We Cannot Tolerate This Anymore’

Jerusalem Nationalist March Underway Despite Warnings

SJP Forum Hypes Palestinian ‘Genocide’ While Advocating for Israel’s Elimination

Palestinian Rioters ‘Desecrating’ Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Government Alleges Amid Ongoing Tensions in Jerusalem

History Repeating: Media Blame Peaceful Jewish Worshipers for Palestinian Temple Mount Violence

April 20, 2022 5:07 pm
0

Rocket Sirens Sounds in Sderot Area of Southern Israel

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: A rocket launched toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

i24 News – A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip damaged a home in southern Israel on Wednesday night, in the second such attack this week.

A red alert warning was given to Sderot and the surrounding communities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Gaza envelope.

One launch was detected, causing minor damage to a house and a vehicle, police said. No wounds were reported, although several patients were treated for anxiety.

The launch comes after a flag march through Jerusalem’s Old City, a flashpoint event.

Related coverage

April 20, 2022 2:55 pm
0

Erdogan Says Ties With Israel to Continue Despite Al Aqsa ‘Incidents’

i24 News – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that his country will "maintain its ties with Israel despite...

This is the second rocket attack this week, with Monday’s launch setting off alarms in multiple southern towns before being intercepted by Israel’s military.

“A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement posted to its official Hebrew-language Twitter account.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.