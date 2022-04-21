Palestinian Adviser to Abbas: Jews Not Connected to Land, ‘Occupation’ to Disappear

JNS.org – Mahmoud Al-Habbash, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, claimed in a Friday sermon in Ramallah last week that the land of Israel belonged to the Palestinians since before the Natufians, Canaanites and Jebusites.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), in his April 15 sermon that aired on Palestine TV, he said that just like the Greeks, the Romans, the Persians and the Crusaders, Israeli oversight would come to an end.

Habbash said: “This occupation will also disappear, while Jerusalem will remain. Jerusalem is going through one of its darkest times, facing one of the worst aggressions against it, which is carried out by a gang that has gathered from all corners of the Earth, even though it has no connection or relation whatsoever to this land.”

According to MEMRI, he added that “this land belonged to us even before the Natufians, the Canaanites, the Jebusites and the early Palestinians, and it belongs to us today, following the Islamic conquest and liberation.”

“It belongs to us today and will belong to us tomorrow until Allah ‘will inherit the Earth and all beings thereon.’”