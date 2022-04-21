Thursday, April 21st | 20 Nisan 5782

April 21, 2022 8:06 am
Report: Pro-Iran Hackers Target Israel Airports Authority Website

avatar by JNS.org

Travellers exit Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Tel Aviv, Israel July 8, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – A pro-Iran hacking group named Altahrea Team targeted the website of the Israel Airports Authority, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The group said its actions were “revenge” for the assassination by the United States on Jan. 3 of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes, the commander of the pro-Iranian Popular Mobilization Forces Shi’ite militias in Iraq, according to Maariv.

The IAA confirmed that its website had experienced a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, but stated that there was no harm to its operational systems or infiltration of its networks.

On March 15, multiple Israeli government websites went offline, likely due to a large-scale cyber attack conducted by “Iranian-aligned hackers,” Ynet reported.

April 21, 2022 7:59 am
The report cited the Israel National Cyber Directorate as saying “the attack was aimed at government and non-security websites, and not at public computer systems… for now.”

In November 2021, The New York Times said Israel was behind a cyber attack on Iran’s fuel distribution system in the previous month that paralyzed the Islamic Republic’s 4,300 gas stations.

