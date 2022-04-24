Monday, April 25th | 24 Nisan 5782

April 24, 2022 5:08 pm
Palestinian Authority TV Airs Imam’s Call for ‘Extermination of the Evil Jews’: NGO

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

As Jerusalem saw escalating clashes last week between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police, Palestinian Authority TV aired an imam’s call for the “extermination” of Jews, an Israeli media watchdog said Sunday.

The prayer led by a Palestinian imam was broadcast on PA television on April 17, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), as rioting continued on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Grant us victory over the infidels,” the imam said, according to a PMW translation. “Allah, delight us with the conquest and liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Allah, make us among the first to enter, the conquerors, the worshippers, and those calling out ‘Allahu Akbar’ inside [the mosque] to You, Master of the Universe.”

“Allah, delight us with the extermination of the evil Jews, O Master of the Universe, and [the extermination] of their hypocritical supporters who have evil in their hearts,” he continued.

The Ramadan prayer was delivered at the Al-Ain Mosque in El-Bireh, near Ramallah. PMW said it had notified the Israel Police of the footage for its “explicit incitement to murder,” and also called for the arrest of the head of PA TV and the Palestinian Broadcast Corporation.

Israel on Sunday reiterated its commitment to the status quo on the Temple Mount, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid decrying as “fake news” claims from PA officials and Arab states blaming Jewish prayer at the site for the clashes.

