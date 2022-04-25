Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Senior Israeli Commander Says Palestinians Behind Lebanon Rocket

Following Antisemitic Incitement at Pro-Palestinian Rally, Berlin Politicians Urge Tougher Police Crackdown

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

March of the Living Invites Family of Victims of Antisemitic Attacks in Pittsburgh, Mumbai, Toulouse

Georgetown Urged to Take Stand Against ‘Disgraceful’ Law School Event Featuring ‘Antisemitic’ Speaker

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

Universities Should Exercise Moral Leadership to Address SJP Antisemitism

New York Rally Features Transparent Support for Terrorism

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

April 25, 2022 4:20 pm
0

Gantz Lauds Abraham Accords at Iftar Meal With Envoys

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at an April 25, 2022 Iftar dinner with regional envoys. Photo: Elad Malka / Ministry of Defense

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted an Iftar feast on Monday night with diplomatic envoys from the various countries neighboring the Jewish state, including ambassadors from the so-called Abraham Accords states.

Iftar is an evening meal which Muslims observing Ramadan eat to break their daily fast during the holy month.

While speaking at the celebratory dinner, Gantz praised the Abraham Accords for their role in bringing greater stability to the region.

The event took place as clashes in Jerusalem are creating friction in regional relationships, as leaders of neighboring countries express concern on the recent violence at the al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Related coverage

April 26, 2022 2:13 pm
0

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

Israel is rolling out a nationwide polio vaccination drive for children aged six weeks to 17 years following an outbreak...

During the Iftar meal, Gantz told the envoys that he is speaking with a number of nations on Israel’s efforts to preserve religious freedom in the country.

“Israel values freedom of worship and we will do everything in our capacity to enable it, while an extremist group — the minority — aims to harm it,” the defense minister said.

“It is important for us that this message is brought to the leaders of your countries. You are aware of the reality on the ground and it is important to reflect it to the leaders of your countries.”

Gantz also spoke on the security challenges posed by Iran, and said that the Islamic Republic is a “global and regional threat first and foremost” before it is a threat to Israel.

“Iran sponsors terror around the world, and the possibility of a nuclear Iran threatens us all,” the official added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.