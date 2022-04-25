Monday, April 25th | 25 Nisan 5782

April 25, 2022 6:49 am
Gaza Terrorists Prepare Tunnels for ‘Battles to Come,’ Says Report

avatar by JNS.org

An IDF soldier overlooking a Hamas terror tunnel in Gaza. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – Palestinian terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip are building tunnels as it prepares for the next war with Israel, according to a report.

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad official told AFP that the movement has defensive and offensive tunnel systems. The commander said the latter “is used for taking Israeli soldiers captive, repelling Israeli ground offensives and carrying out various field operations.”

The tunnels have electric lighting, a ventilation system and telecom cables. They also come complete with small rooms to store weapons and communication, according to the report.

Israel has fortified its border with Gaza by using a barrier that goes underground and is made of steel.

April 25, 2022 12:44 pm
Jordan's King Agreed With Biden on Need to Defuse Jerusalem Tension: State Media

Jordan's King Abdullah agreed with US President Joe Biden on the need to prevent a repeat of recent confrontations in...

“We will let the days and the battles to come do the talking about the ability of the resistance to break through this so-called [Israeli] barrier,” Al-Quds Brigade spokesman Abu Hamza told AFP.

One fighter sitting near one of the tunnel entrances was reported as saying, “We’ve received instructions to mobilize and be on high alert to defend the Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem. The rockets are on high alert, and we’re waiting for the leadership to decide.”

