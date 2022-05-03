In First, Israeli Embassy in UAE Honors Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims on Memorial Day

For the first time, Israel held a ceremony to commemorate its fallen soldiers and victims of terror in an Arab country on Tuesday evening, as the Jewish nation marked the somber start of Yom HaZikaron.

The proceedings took place in Hebrew at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and were led by Jerusalem’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Amir Hayek. They included the Yizkor and El Maleh Rahamim prayers for the departed, as well as the Jewish mourner’s Kaddish.

“Here, in Abu Dhabi, we will bow our heads and honor those who in their deaths willed us life,” Hayek stated at the ceremony. “From here, vow to take care of a better future for the coming generations — a future in which no nation will lift a sword against another nation, and no more war will be learned.”

“From here, from Abu Dhabi, we will continue to remember the fallen. We will continue to accompany the wounded and the bereaved families,” he said.

Hayek was appointed as Israel’s first ambassador to the UAE last year, after Jerusalem in 2020 agreed to normalize diplomatic ties with several Arab countries under the Abraham Accords, with American help.

Amid clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters around Jerusalem’s Temple Mount and the al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, Hayek was summoned by the UAE last month to hear its condemnation over the increasing violence. Earlier in April, Israel and the UAE finalized talks for a free trade agreement to boost bilateral commercial relations.

“The State of Israel has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with those who strive for peace, calm, and quiet, and with those who strive to build a better world,” Hayek remarked. “Therefore, Israel cooperates and will continue to cooperate with the United Arab Emirates — a country that seeks a calmer world, a safer and quieter world, a world of goodness.”