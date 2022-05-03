Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In First, Israeli Embassy in UAE Honors Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims on Memorial Day

Jewish Fraternity Calls on Rutgers to Address ‘Antisemitism Problem’ on Campus

Ukraine’s ‘Finest Hour’: UK’s Johnson Invokes Churchill as He Predicts Russia Will Lose

Tree of Life Synagogue Shares Renovation Plans Three Years After Deadly Antisemitic Attack

Israel’s Memorial Day Starts With Moment of Silence, Western Wall Ceremony

In Somber Memorial Day Speech, Israel’s Bennett Calls National Unity ‘Our Duty Towards the Fallen’

Innoviz Lands $4 Billion Deal With One of the World’s Largest Vehicle Manufacturers

Jewish Women’s Groups Speak Up for Abortion Rights Following Shock Leak of Supreme Court Roe v Wade Opinion

Portland Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic ‘Die Juden’ Threat, Fire Marks

Israel Opens Missile-Proof Underground Blood Bank to Safeguard National Reserves

May 3, 2022 8:03 am
0

Israeli Cities Join Tel Aviv in Canceling Independence Day Fireworks for PTSD Veterans

avatar by JNS.org

People watch a fireworks display kicking off celebrations for Israel’s Independence Day, marking the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – A number of Israeli cities on Monday announced that they would cancel fireworks shows on the eve of Independence Day on Wednesday, a day after the Tel Aviv Municipality announced that it would take such a move to prevent suffering for military veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to a report by Ynet, the Israeli Sports and Culture Ministry said the national Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem would also lack fireworks.

The Jerusalem Municipality said its fireworks show would be significantly minimized, saying in a statement: “The impact of fireworks on battle veterans suffering from PTSD and animals is clear to us, and therefore, the activation of fireworks in Jerusalem will only be done in community administrations in which residents have asked for this, in a proportional manner, and significantly shorter than past years.”

Haifa, too, plans to feature smaller-than-usual fireworks, while Ra’anana has canceled its show, citing the welfare of combat veterans and animals. Instead, the city northeast of Tel Aviv will hold a laser show.

“In Ra’anana, we can certainly celebrate and enjoy Independence Day, while at the same time take others into consideration,” Mayor Chaim Broyde reportedly said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.