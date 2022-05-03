Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Fraternity Calls on Rutgers to Address ‘Antisemitism Problem’ on Campus

Ukraine’s ‘Finest Hour’: UK’s Johnson Invokes Churchill as He Predicts Russia Will Lose

Tree of Life Synagogue Shares Renovation Plans Three Years After Deadly Antisemitic Attack

Israel’s Memorial Day Starts With Moment of Silence, Western Wall Ceremony

In Somber Memorial Day Speech, Israel’s Bennett Calls National Unity ‘Our Duty Towards the Fallen’

Innoviz Lands $4 Billion Deal With One of the World’s Largest Vehicle Manufacturers

Jewish Women’s Groups Speak Up for Abortion Rights Following Shock Leak of Supreme Court Roe v Wade Opinion

Portland Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic ‘Die Juden’ Threat, Fire Marks

Israel Opens Missile-Proof Underground Blood Bank to Safeguard National Reserves

Jews Who Hate Israel Are Teaching Your Children About the Jewish State

May 3, 2022 4:01 pm
0

Jewish Fraternity Calls on Rutgers to Address ‘Antisemitism Problem’ on Campus

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

View of Rutgers University from College Avenue. Tomwsulcer / Wikimedia Commons.

A Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University has called on administrators to devise a concrete plan to address antisemitism on campus following the egging of its house and harassment of its members, a campus newspaper reported on Monday.

On April 27, the last day of Passover, a caravan of participants from a Students for Justice in Palestine rally drove to the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) house, shouting antisemitic insults and spitting in the direction of fraternity members.

Separately, four days later, the house was discovered to have been egged during a 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims ahead of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance day — the second consecutive year that the memorial event was so disturbed.

“AEPi has been targeted for two years in a row by getting egged on its national Holocaust memorial day event, where brothers read the names of Holocaust victims murdered,” AEPi told The Daily Targum in a statement. “People throwing eggs at the house, especially at that time for two years in a row, proves that Rutgers has an antisemitism problem which puts the Jewish population of the university at risk.”

Related coverage

May 3, 2022 3:25 pm
0

Ukraine’s ‘Finest Hour’: UK’s Johnson Invokes Churchill as He Predicts Russia Will Lose

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine on Tuesday he believed it would defeat Russia and expose the "gigantic error"...

AEPi also told the outlet that antisemitism is so prevalent on campus that members are reluctant to wear items, such as the Star of David, that would identify their faith. The group urged the university to create educational programs to foster tolerance, the Targum reported.

Students for Justice in Palestine Rutgers-New Brunswick shared with The Algemeiner a statement on Friday denying that its members participated in either the harassment of AEPi members or the vandalism of its house. “Efforts to conflate the actions of lone individuals with an entire community and organization are only meant to further antagonize anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia and restrict free speech in university settings,” the student group said.

It also accused AEPi of inciting the April 27 confrontation — a claim that AEPi disavowed to the Targum, pointing to video footage of the incident it has published.

Rutgers University did not respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment in time for publication.

AEPi’s annual Yom HaShoah ceremony, “Unto Every Person There is a Name,” was this year dedicated in part to Jewish refugees from the war in Ukraine, as well as the memory of Holocaust victims, AEPi had announced.

“In light of recent antisemitic events directed towards our Fraternity house, the Rho Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi has decided to turn this event into a fundraiser to support Holocaust education as well as Jewish Ukrainian Refugees,” the fraternity said. “The Brothers of AEPi want to show that we are not intimated by antisemitism and will use this as a way to raise money and awareness for Jewish causes alike.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.