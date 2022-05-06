Head of Knesset Panel Says Hamas Will Pay for Inciting Terrorism

i24 News – The chief of the defense panel in Israel’s parliament said Friday that Hamas will pay the price for inciting terror following the latest attack of a terror wave in Israel.

“Hamas calls on people to carry out terrorist attacks and gives them instructions. They need to understand that they need to stop this, and we will exact a price for incitement,” Ram Ben-Barak told Army Radio.

“What exactly is being done? It has not yet been decided,” added Ben-Barak, who heads the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

While Thursday’s attack — which claimed the lives of three people and left several others wounded — is not thought to be affiliated with any terror group, Gaza’s Hamas hailed it as “heroic” and said it was in response to Jews ascending Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

In a speech last week, Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar threatened violent consequences if Israelis continued to visit the holy site, the stage of recent violent clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli authorities.

On Thursday, hundreds of Jewish Israelis visited the site – Temple Mount for Jews and Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims – for the first time since the Jewish holiday of Passover, which resulted in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli authorities.

The holy compound was previously closed to Jews for the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Let everyone who as a rifle, ready it. And if you don’t have a rifle, ready your cleaver or an ax, or a knife,” Sinwar urged.

Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas senior official, echoed the calls for resistance: “Our people have not and will not stand silent in the face of the ongoing targeting of our holy sites and our Aqsa.”