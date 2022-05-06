Friday, May 6th | 6 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Anti-Israel Motion by University of Sydney Student Gov’t Denounced by Australian Jewish Leaders

Discovery of Climbing Legend’s Antisemitic Views Prompts US Mountaineering Association to Change Award Name

The Harvard Crimson Normalizes Growing Campus Antisemitism 

Jews Against God Becomes a Regular New York Times Feature

Israeli Police: First Victim of Elad Terror Attack Drove Terrorists Into City

‘My Heart Burns’: Thousands Attend Funerals of Three Israeli Fathers Killed in Elad Terror Attack

Israeli Former World Boxing Champion Offered Lessons to Jewish Victims of Brooklyn Antisemitic Attack

Putin to Send ‘Doomsday’ Warning to West at Russia’s WW2 Victory Parade

Respecting Shabbat Is at the Core of Judaism

Snapshot of ‘Miss Palestine’ Reminds How Images Can Distort Reality of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

May 6, 2022 2:14 pm
0

Jews Against God Becomes a Regular New York Times Feature

avatar by Ira Stoll

Opinion

The headquarters of The New York Times. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The New York Times greeted Passover — which Jews celebrate by recounting how God took the Children of Israel from slavery to freedom — by publishing a guest essay headlined in part, “I Propose We Give Up God.”

Now the Times has doubled down on the theme, publishing a second guest essay, “How to Pray to a God You Don’t Believe In.”

I guess it’s nice to see the paper publishing Jewish writers wrestling with issues of faith. But as a percentage of Jewish Times content, or even of religion-related Times content, the anti-God ratio seems pretty high. That’s especially so for a religious tradition, Judaism, whose basic elements include the Shema prayer (“Hear O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One”), the Passover Haggadah text (“We were slaves to Pharaoh in the land of Egypt. And the Lord, our God, took us out from there with a strong hand and an outstretched forearm”), and the revelation at Mount Sinai.

Maybe the Times should make it a regular, standing feature, like the crossword puzzle or something. They could use the space created by the loss of the sports agate — baseball standings no longer appear in the newspaper — and use it for a daily “Jews Against God” essay.

Related coverage

May 6, 2022 3:12 pm
0

The Harvard Crimson Normalizes Growing Campus Antisemitism 

On April 30, I submitted to the Harvard Crimson a detailed op-ed refuting its recently-published blood libel against Israel. Over the...

Reconstructionism, the Jewish movement that officially downplays God, is small as a fraction of the global Jewish population, but maybe it’s the New York Times core audience demographic? Otherwise, the volume and frequency seems a bit off-kilter.

Anyway, it would be nice to see the Times making some space also, at a similar frequency, for essays by Jews who do believe in God. Until then, my own view of these matters has been that if and when the skeptics eventually do revisit and rethink their views, God will still be there awaiting them, whenever they are ready.

Ira Stoll was managing editor of The Forward and North American editor of The Jerusalem Post. His media critique, a regular Algemeiner feature, can be found here.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.