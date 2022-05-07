Amid Ongoing Manhunt, Israel Extends West Bank Closure

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday decided to extend the closure on the West Bank for an additional day.

The closure was imposed before Memorial Day last week, and was extended until Monday after the deadly terrorist attack in Elad on Thursday, which saw two Palestinians from the West Bank kill three Israelis and wounded four in an ax rampage.

After consultations with the top bras of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gantz decided to extend it further, as the manhunt after the terrorists entered its third day.

“We will capture the terrorists and punish everyone involved in this incident,” Gantz said. “We are in the midst of a tough period and brutal terror wave. The IDF, the Shin Bet and police are cooperating and we are examining and considering our steps.”

The suspects were named As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i, 19, and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, from the village Rumana outside Jenin in the northern West Bank.

“We will get our hands on the terrorists … and ensure they pay the price,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday.