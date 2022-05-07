Sunday, May 8th | 7 Iyyar 5782

Hamas Threatens Suicide Bombings if Israel Attempts to Assassinate Sinwar

Rising Oil Prices Buying Iran Time in Nuclear Talks, Officials Say

Report: Saudi Arabia to Invest in Israel Through Kushner's Fund

North Korea Fires Likely Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says

Iran Says EU Nuclear Talks Envoy to Visit as Bloc Seeks to Save Deal

Pro-Russian Forces Say 50 More People Evacuated from Besieged Ukraine Plant

Anti-Israel Motion by University of Sydney Student Gov't Denounced by Australian Jewish Leaders

Discovery of Climbing Legend's Antisemitic Views Prompts US Mountaineering Association to Change Award Name

The Harvard Crimson Normalizes Growing Campus Antisemitism 

Amid Ongoing Manhunt, Israel Extends West Bank Closure

IDF efforts to buttress the West Bank security barrier. Photo: Security Fence and Border Administration, Israel’s Ministry of Defense

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday decided to extend the closure on the West Bank for an additional day.

The closure was imposed before Memorial Day last week, and was extended until Monday after the deadly terrorist attack in Elad on Thursday, which saw two Palestinians from the West Bank kill three Israelis and wounded four in an ax rampage.

After consultations with the top bras of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gantz decided to extend it further, as the manhunt after the terrorists entered its third day.

“We will capture the terrorists and punish everyone involved in this incident,” Gantz said. “We are in the midst of a tough period and brutal terror wave. The IDF, the Shin Bet and police are cooperating and we are examining and considering our steps.”

Hamas Threatens Suicide Bombings if Israel Attempts to Assassinate Sinwar

i24 News – Gaza Strip-based Hamas terrorist group threatened Israel with violent escalation including suicide bombings should Israel make an...

The suspects were named As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i, 19, and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, from the village Rumana outside Jenin in the northern West Bank.

“We will get our hands on the terrorists … and ensure they pay the price,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday.

