May 10, 2022 5:18 pm
0

Knife-Wielding West Bank Attacker Saw Violent Incitement in High School, Says Education Watchdog

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Israeli security personnel guard the area where at least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack in Elad, on Israeli Independence Day, in Israel, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A 17-year-old Palestinian assailant who was shot dead after attempting to invade a West Bank home while armed with a knife attended a school that taught students “gruesome content, directly instructing pupils to kill Israelis,” Israeli education watchdog IMPACT-se revealed on Tuesday.

The Sunday terror attack, thwarted by a resident of Tekoa, in the West Bank, came hours after a police officer was wounded in Jerusalem by a knife-wielding terrorist, and follows a string of attacks that have killed 19 Israelis.

According to the Israeli non-profit, the 12th-grade attacker’s school, A-Zeer Boys High School in the Bethlehem Governorate, used textbooks that promoted “Jihad and martyrdom” and called Jews “dangerous” and “perverted in nature.”

The textbooks, issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA), were the subject of a May 2021 report by IMPACT-Se and of heated debates in the European Parliament over the body’s financial support for the PA. In March, 32 EU parliamentarians issued a letter describing the situation presented by the PA’s curriculum as “simply intolerable.”

IMPACT-se said Tuesday that the problematic material at A-Zeer Boys High School was reinforced by other forms of literature. In February 2020, for example, teachers students assembled students to hear a poem that said, “The blood of the martyrs calls us … we did not write with ink or pencils or crayons, but with guns.”

“We wrote the headlines with our blood,” it continued. “Give me a Kalashnikov, an [M-] 14, an axe and a knife.”

Another poem taught to students encouraged rejecting the Abraham Accords peace agreement between Israel and Arab states, saying, “I am a warrior and the army uniform suits me … Why would we negotiate, tell me why, we have weapons and we have an army … I make the life of the Jews miserable, they are terrified of me.”

Commenting on the group’s findings, IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff argued that “there is no nuance here.”

“The school that the terrorist attended called on him to attack with guns, axes, and knives. The textbooks he studies every day call Jews perverted and instruct him that violence is his religious duty,” Sheff said. “After he attacked, the Palestinian Minister of Education called him a martyr. So there is no nuance here, no interpretation, no complexity: the Palestinian Authority has openly co-opted its education system and the school students within it as a resource for terror.”

In the most recent deadly incident during the present terror wave, three Israeli civilians were killed by terrorists armed with an axe and a knife in the central Israeli city of Elad, as the country marked its 74th Independence Day last week.

That attack came days after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s claimed that Israel would “violate” the al-Aqsa Mosque, and called on Arab Israelis to ready their guns or “cleaver, axe, or knife” for a religious war.

